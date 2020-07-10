Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio (Plus) Release New Video: “Lockdown!”

Articles

There are a great many musicians out there trying their damnedest to stay busy during the current state of affairs. When Blues Hall of Famer Elvin Bishop recently got a groove in his head, he reached out in a very lo-tech way to Big Fun Trio bandmate, Bob Welsh.

Before long, the tongue-in-cheek song “Lockdown!” had made its way to Willy Jordan, Kid Andersen, and drummer D’mar (from Rick Estrin & The Nightcats). The Big Fun Trio Plus was born, and the “Lockdown!” video was produced in today’s “modern remote musical collaboration” kind of way.

No matter the circumstances, Bishop is going to find the fun in it:

Well, we’re all kind of stuck at home in “lockdown” because of the pandemic and this crazy virus. Usually I bounce ideas off my band to see what they think. So I had an idea for a groove…with social distancing and all, I passed it along to my pal Bob Welsh…in the lo-tech way I operate ???? Next thing I knew Kid was in the loop and it just kept rolling on from there! Come on and join us for our “Lockdown” jam. Thanks of course to my band mates, Bob Welsh and Willy Jordan, and to Kid Andersen and D’Mar for joining in on the big fun!

Although it’s not officially an Alligator Records release, it’s just too damned fun not to share!

