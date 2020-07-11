The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lady A the singer fights back against Lady A the band

Category: Art/Music Hits: 5

Lady A, the Seattle-based veteran soul singer, make it clear that she was going to do battle against the band Lady A, which went to court against the singer this week over trademark issues. Lady A the band used to be known as Lady Antebellum. They ditched the Antebellum, due to its positive representation of the South at a time when racial issues are boiling over in the U.S., and settled on Lady A. The band has been called that by its fans....

