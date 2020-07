Articles

Published on Friday, 10 July 2020

Folk singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright returned to LA, where he made his 1998 debut, to make his new record. He says the title comes from the idea of reexamining the world to make your own decisions.

(Image credit: Tony Hauser/Courtesy of the artist)

