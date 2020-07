Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020

Country crooner Brett Eldredge drops "Sunday Drive," his fifth studio album today. Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk produced the 12 songs with Eldredge helping write all but one of them. He wrote five with his producers. Eldredge, a native of Paris, Ill., recorded the album in Chicago. The disc is Eldredge's first since his self-titled 2017 release....

