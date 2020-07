Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020

Mary Chapin Carpenter's new single, "Secret Keepers," is out today. The song is the latest unveiled from Carpenter's new album, "The Dirt And The Stars," out Aug. 7 on Lambent Light Records via Thirty Tigers. Carpenter said, "'Secret Keepers' is about holding onto things that feel too dangerous to let go of, too perilous to share, too complex...

