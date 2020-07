Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 11:00 Hits: 2

Coronavirus restrictions have hit the film industry hard. The most recent Tom Hanks film will not be released in movie theaters. What about the upcoming James Bond?

