The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

McGraw is Here on Earth in August

Category: Art/Music Hits: 6

Tim McGraw will release "Here on Earth" on Aug. 21 on his return to Big Machine Label Group. McGraw also released the title track today. The disc also features his first single "I Called Mama." Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite co-wrote "Here on Earth." The album will be McGraw's 16th studio album and his first single since returning to Big Machine Records earlier in the year. The track list is: 1. L.A. 2. Chevy Spaceship 3. Here on Earth 4. Damn Sure Do...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11263

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version