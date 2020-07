Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 July 2020

Country Music Hall of Famer and Southern rock icon Charlie Daniels passed away on Monday, July 6th at the Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83-years-old. On Friday, July 10th, funeral services will be held at the World Outreach Church, and will be streamed online.

