The Chicks unveil Gaslighter songs

Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, released the track list on Wednesday for "Gaslighter," the trio's first disc in 14 years. The track list is: 1. "Gaslighter" 2. "Sleep at Night" 3. "Texas Man" 4. "Everybody Loves You" 5. "For Her" 6. "March March" 7. "My Best Friend's Weddings" 8. "Tights on My Boat" 9. "Julianna Calm Down" 10. "Young Man" 11. "Hope It's Something Good" 12. "Set Me Free" Jack Antonoff produced the set, which clocks in at 47 minutes....

