Elton John Streams Free Classic Concert Series

Elton John has teamed up with YouTube to launch a virtual event called Elton John: Classic Concert Series, in which he brings some of his most memorable performances from 1968 to 2001 to your living room. A new performance will be posted online every Saturday at noon EST, the next episode in the series hitting YouTube on July 11.

Classic Concert Series will raise funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation to support coronavirus relief efforts.

“My Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities” Elton John says. “We cannot jeopardize HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I’m really happy to connect this YouTube Concert series to benefit our Foundation’s urgent COVID response.”

The six-week series started earlier this month with 1976’s “Live at Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh,” and will start back up with “Sydney Entertainment Centre, Australia” from 1986. The 26-date Tour de Force tour featured the 88-piece Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Below is the trailer for the upcoming installment.

