Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020

The country trio changed its name from Lady Antebellum last month, saying it was "regretful and embarrassed" by racist history. But it's now in a legal fight with a Black artist over the moniker.

(Image credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

