Shelton headlines drive-in concert

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 09:49 Hits: 6

Blake Shelton will headline a drive-in concert on July 25th with guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. The concert is being promoted by Encore Drive-In Nights, which is launching drive-in and outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada. The concerts will be filmed exclusively for each one-night-only event,and include cinematic interviews and storytelling. Tickets go on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton....

