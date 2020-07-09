The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Shelton headlines drive-in concert

Category: Art/Music Hits: 6

Blake Shelton will headline a drive-in concert on July 25th with guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. The concert is being promoted by Encore Drive-In Nights, which is launching drive-in and outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada. The concerts will be filmed exclusively for each one-night-only event,and include cinematic interviews and storytelling. Tickets go on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11258

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version