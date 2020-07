Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 08:45 Hits: 7

Nashville Music Equality, a group dedicated to increasing opportunities for people of color in the Nashville music business, is launching Dear Music City..., a series of continued conversations about racial issues that surround the Nashville music industry community. The first panel of Dear Music City..., will be held on July 15 at 5 central,...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11256