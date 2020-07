Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020

It was the voice of Arkansas songwriter Jonivan Jones that struck us when we first heard this new song, ‘After The Sunset’, with its acoustic blues/country sound that reminded us of fellow gravelly troubadour Ryan Bingham. Tough yet heartfelt, the song is written from the perspective of a veteran who has recently departed the service …

