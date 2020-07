Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 08:09 Hits: 9

To mark its one year anniversary, Mark Moldre has today released the fourth single and fifth video clip from his acclaimed 2019 album Fever Dreams. ‘White Lightning‘ is a raised-glass country sway, an intoxicating tale of love lost and found – with soft shuffling drums, woozy electric guitar and a loose and heady, end-of-the-night vibe. ‘White Lightning’ was a …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/07/09/new-music-mark-moldre-white-lightning/