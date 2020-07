Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 07:11 Hits: 6

He often stands in the shadows of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, but guitarist Ronnie Wood is now the focus of a new documentary film by Mike Figgis. "Somebody Up There Likes Me" shows the man beyond the rock legend.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/documentary-reveals-intimate-portrait-of-the-rolling-stones-ron-wood/a-54068435?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf