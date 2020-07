Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020

The publication of a letter in Harper's Magazine signed by 150 world-renowned academics, writers and artists to further free speech has amped up social media outrage after it was signed by "canceled" J. K. Rowling.

