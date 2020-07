Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 11:47 Hits: 6

Berlin is many things: the German capital, seat of government and cultural metropolis. But above all Berlin is fascinating, a city that is constantly changing. Maybe that's why it's such a tourist hotspot.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-16-states-berlin/a-45148096?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf