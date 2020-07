Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 13:24 Hits: 6

During the coronavirus pandemic, admire the latest models of Chanel and Dior from the sofa. But is this the future of haute couture? The industry is skeptical.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fashion-shows-switch-to-online-catwalk/a-54068426?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf