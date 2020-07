Articles

For the Morning Edition Song Project in which musicians catalog life in the era of COVID-19, Angelica Garcia conjures the four horsemen of the apocalypse in a disquieting piano ballad.

(Image credit: Caitlyn Krone/Courtesy of the artist)

