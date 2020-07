Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 09:38 Hits: 5

Charlie Worsham is taking to the airwaves as the host of his own radio show. "Air Castle Community Hour" is a monthly show on WSM radio, home to the Grand Ole Opry, starting tonight at 7 p.m. eastern. The show will be broadcast every first Tuesday of each month and focus on the diverse musical talent in Nashville....

