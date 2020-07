Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020

The 2020 IBMA Awards will go forward as scheduled, sans audience of course, but with an exceptional list of nominees for 2020. Leading all nominees is fiddle player Michael Cleveland with seven nominations total, and entirely worthy after releasing the weal-received album Tall Fiddler. He's followed by the wondrous Billy Strings.

