Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 19:11 Hits: 6

Arthur Jafa, the celebrated artist, translates a new song from West into his own film-visual language, both elevating and transcending it.

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Image)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/07/888207995/arthur-jafas-glorious-vision-and-kanye-west-s-gilded-faith?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music