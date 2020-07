Articles

Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020

Lindsay Ell is out with a deeply personal song "make you," which deals with being the victim of rape at age 13, from her forthcoming sophomore album "heart theory," out Aug. 14. Ell also announced the formation of the Make You Movement charitable fund to help at-risk youth and domestic abuse and sexual assault survivors....

