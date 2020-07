Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 08:14 Hits: 6

AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION Thousands of songs have been written about heartbreak but on her latest album, Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews has found a captivating way to breathe honesty and intimacy into the subject matter. By Chris Familton It’s late in the afternoon in Nashville, TN and Courtney Marie Andrews is reflecting on her past …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/07/07/interview-courtney-marie-andrews-2020/