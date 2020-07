Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 15:47 Hits: 3

Italian film composer Ennio Morricone passed away on Monday (7-6) at the age of 91. And though he will will always be remembered as the definitive mastermind behind the sounds and sonic imagination of the Spaghetti Western, it would be criminal to overlook the influence Morricone had on American country music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/ennio-morricone-the-influence-of-the-country-concept-album/