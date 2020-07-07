Charlie Daniels passes away at 83

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 08:08 Hits: 13

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels, passed away this morning at 83 of a hemorrhagic stroke. Daniels, who was probably best known for his song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," died at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn. Daniels, who also instituted his Volunteer Jam festival, became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11251