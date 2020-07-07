The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Charlie Daniels passes away at 83

Category: Art/Music Hits: 13

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels, passed away this morning at 83 of a hemorrhagic stroke. Daniels, who was probably best known for his song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," died at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn. Daniels, who also instituted his Volunteer Jam festival, became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11251

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version