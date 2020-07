Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020

The self-taught drummer anchored one of the greatest bands of all time with his solid beats, quirky fills and down-to-earth persona. As he turns 80, Sir Ringo is celebrating with a live benefit concert.

