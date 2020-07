Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 14:13 Hits: 6

The package, announced Sunday, includes grants and loans that theaters, museums, live music venues and others can use to pay salaries and maintenance costs as they try to survive during the pandemic.

(Image credit: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/07/06/887566873/britain-announces-a-2-billion-rescue-package-for-the-arts?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music