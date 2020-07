Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 13:53 Hits: 5

Before the Marvel Comics film "Black Panther" became a box office hit, superheroes were almost always white. A look back at how Black characters emerged.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/a-brief-history-of-black-superheroes-in-comics/a-54065060?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf