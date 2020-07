Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 07:11 Hits: 4

We like the dark side of folk music, the weird and wonderful sounds that conjure up spirits from the shadows of the heart and mind. Underworld Orchard are a group featuring Hannah Olivegren (Zomes), Steven Strohmeier (Arbouretum, Beach House) and Baltimore experimental music fixture Liz Downing. Together they weave a magical, hypnotic sound, a serenade …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/07/06/new-music-underworld-orchard-tiny-fingers/