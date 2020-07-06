The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NEW MUSIC: Team Love – Wasted Time

Melbourne’s Team Love have released their second single from their forthcoming debut album. Guitarist and singer Shaun Stolk takes the lead vocal on ‘Wasted Time’. Over a country/folk rhythm, evocative violin (Ruby Cattell) and piano (Monique Bricknell), his melodic, high and lonesome voice sings of lost opportunities and regret. It’s a song richly and equally imbued with a melancholic ache and … Continue reading

