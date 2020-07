Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 07:38 Hits: 5

Among the hundreds of film scores he composed were Spaghetti Western classics of the 1960s, such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." The Oscar-winning maestro also wrote music for Quentin Tarantino films, and many more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iconic-italian-composer-ennio-morricone-dies-at-91/a-54062951?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf