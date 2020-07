Articles

We’re digging the sound of this track from Molly Maher, a song that blends western and Mexicali styles in a way that tumbles and clatters around with a loose and graceful quality. It’s like Tom Waits, light-headed on tequila, jamming with Calexico in a dusty backstreet on a sunny afternoon. Lovely stuff and there’s more …

