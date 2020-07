Articles

John Prine has been posthumously named an Honorary Poet Laureate for Illinois. Born in Maywood, IL and initially rising to fame in the state as the "singing mailman" in Chicago, Prine is the first Illinoisan to receive the honorary designation, which commemorates and celebrates his writing and musical contributions.

