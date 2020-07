Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 11:58 Hits: 6

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Willie Nelson about the release of his latest album, First Rose of Spring, and about how he's faring during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/04/887239309/willie-nelson-returns-with-first-rose-of-spring?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music