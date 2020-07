Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 13:01 Hits: 5

Missing live music? Make your own music festival with this playlist of the best live performances from RUSH, Aretha Franklin, Wilco, Jackson Browne and more.

(Image credit: Jeremy Zimmerman/WXPN)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/07/03/886548352/enjoy-the-show-an-all-live-imaginary-festival-playlist?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music