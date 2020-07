Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 20:41 Hits: 5

At 87, Willie Nelson shows no signs of slowing down. Nelson is out today with "First Rose of Spring," Nelson's 70th album. The first single is "Don't Let The Old Man In," penned by Toby Keith. The songs "Our Song," "I'm The Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised" and "We Are The Cowboys" were released earlier this year. "Im the Only Hell..." was written by...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11250