Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 15:42 Hits: 3

Her name is Ashley Ray. And it's a name that has ended up in the liner notes of the records of some of country music's most revered performers like Lori McKenna and Wade Bowen. It's a name that has been featured in opening slots for Miranda Lambert and Eric Church.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/ashley-ray-ready-to-make-waves-with-new-record-pauline/