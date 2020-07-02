World Premiere Single – Too Slim the Taildraggers “Keep the Party Rollin'”

Category: Art/Music Hits: 9
“Keep the Party Rollin'” is the third single from Too Slim & the Taildraggers‘ upcoming July 17 VizzTone/Underworld Records release The Remedy.
Too Slim and the Taildraggers fire up a blues-rockin’, John Lee Hooker-style boogie groove for “Keep the Party Rollin’,” along with special guest Sheldon Ziro on harmonica.
Single #3: Keep The Party Rollin’
Single street date: July 3
Album: Remedy
Album Street Date: July 17
