The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

World Premiere Single – Too Slim the Taildraggers “Keep the Party Rollin'”

Category: Art/Music Hits: 9

“Keep the Party Rollin'” is the third single from Too Slim & the Taildraggers‘ upcoming July 17 VizzTone/Underworld Records release The Remedy.

Too Slim and the Taildraggers fire up a blues-rockin’, John Lee Hooker-style boogie groove for “Keep the Party Rollin’,” along with special guest Sheldon Ziro on harmonica.

VizzTone label group · 05 KeepThePartyRollin’tMstr030720

Single #3: Keep The Party Rollin’
Single street date: July 3
Album: Remedy
Album Street Date: July 17

Too Slim & the Taildraggers

The post World Premiere Single – Too Slim & the Taildraggers “Keep the Party Rollin'” appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/world-premiere-single-too-slim-the-taildraggers-keep-the-party-rollin/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version