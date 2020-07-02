Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 14:00 Hits: 9

“Keep the Party Rollin'” is the third single from Too Slim & the Taildraggers‘ upcoming July 17 VizzTone/Underworld Records release The Remedy.

Too Slim and the Taildraggers fire up a blues-rockin’, John Lee Hooker-style boogie groove for “Keep the Party Rollin’,” along with special guest Sheldon Ziro on harmonica.

Single #3: Keep The Party Rollin’

Single street date: July 3

Album: Remedy

Album Street Date: July 17

The post World Premiere Single – Too Slim & the Taildraggers “Keep the Party Rollin'” appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/world-premiere-single-too-slim-the-taildraggers-keep-the-party-rollin/