Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 16:55 Hits: 7

Host Christian McBride and trumpeter/composer Wynton Marsalis reflect on Marsalis' studio recordings that address injustices and speak about the role music plays in speaking truth to power.

(Image credit: Frank Stewart/Jazz at Lincoln Center)

