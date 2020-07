Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 18:45 Hits: 4

"I love anger," says Morissette, who releases 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road' on July 31st. "It moves worlds. It helps me set boundaries and change things"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/alanis-morissette-1021794/