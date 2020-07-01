Video: Toots and the Maytals Share Title Track, “Got To Be Tough”

Articles

For my money, the most lush and soulful treatment of the civil rights anthem, “We Shall Overcome,” was achieved by Toots and the Maytals. And in the same year the last legislation was enacted during the civil rights era, Frederick “Toots” Hibbert also assuaged, “I know, oh yes, I know, yeah / I’m going to live to see everyone free, free, free, free” in the rousingly beautiful “I Shall Be Free.”

Toots is still a man of well-timed hopefulness at a time of social upheaval. The roots reggae icons are back with a forthcoming album, Got to Be Tough. The LP follows 2010’s Flip and Twist and arrives August 28th via Trojan Jamaica/BMG.

Produced by Toots himself, who also plays many of the instruments, the album features Zak Starkey on guitar, drums from one half of Sly and Robbie, Sly Dunbar, percussion from Cyril Neville, and a horn section arranged by Toots.

On 1972’s Funky Kingston album, Hibbert resets the scenery of “West Virginia” to “West Jamaica” in his lilting take of John Denver’s “Country Roads.” Toots has penned another paean to his native Jamaica, as illustrated in the new video for “Got to Be Tough,” the band’s first single in over 10 years.

The title track sets an example of moral courage when encountering today’s world and its exigencies: “Just in case you never know / Or maybe you forget / Your days are getting shorter / Our youths are getting slaughtered.”

Watch the animated video for “Got to Be Tough,” created by Nick Frank.

Got to Be Tough Tracklist:

01. Drop Off Head

02. Just Brutal

03. Got To Be Tough

04. Freedom Train

05. Warning Warning

06. Good Thing That You Call

07. Stand Accuse

08. Three Little Birds Ft. Ziggy Marley

09. Having A Party

10. Struggle

