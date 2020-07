Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 18:12 Hits: 2

Ever since releasing their debut album in May, the Zane Williams-led Texas music supergroup called Hill Country has been heavily touted by the listeners who've been clued into their self-titled record. It just the overall vibe the group captures. And apparently the biggest artist in country music at the moment agrees.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/luke-combs-gives-ringing-endorsement-to-hill-country/