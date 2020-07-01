John Prine Selected as Illinois’ First Honorary Poet Laureate

Since we lost John Prine earlier in the year, there has been a tangible void in the music world. And clearly, that void is felt by the literary world as well. On Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that the Windy City mailman turned folk hero has been posthumously named Illinois’ first honorary poet laureate.

Pritzker states, “He leaves behind an unparalleled musical legacy and was beloved by family and millions of fans who hope that in Heaven he finds Paradise waitin’ just as he longed for,” quoting Prine’s “Paradise.”