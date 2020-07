Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 18:10 Hits: 4

"For some people, the spirit of outlaw still is being an outsider," the country artist says,. From divorce, coming out and coping with addiction, being an outsider informs the music of Neon Bible.

(Image credit: Magdalena Wosinska/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/07/01/885960602/on-neon-cross-jaime-wyatt-overcomes-her-past-like-a-true-country-outlaw?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music