Allen announces EP

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

Jimmie Allen announced today he is putting out an EP, "Bettie James," on July 10 via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group. The seven-track EP includes collaborations with Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, The Oak Ridge Boys, Noah Cyrus, Rita Wilson, Tauren Wells and Tim McGraw. The disc features the current single "This Is Us" with Cyrus The track list will be revealed next week....

