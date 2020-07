Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 16:00 Hits: 3

During the first half of year we'd love to forget, our most memorable songs range in topic from self-affirmation to self-preservation.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl )

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/30/884664797/npr-musics-25-favorite-songs-of-2020-so-far?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music