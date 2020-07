Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020

The once Saving Country Music Song of the Year winner and former frontman of Kentucky-based Southern rock outfit Fifth on the Floor is readying the release of a new album, and "ambitious" would be one one way to characterize it. Justin Wells prepared "The United State."

