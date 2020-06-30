Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 16:17 Hits: 3

Low Cut Connie have released a music video for “Stay As Long As You Like.” Their upcoming double LP, Private Lives, is slated to be released on October 13 via Contender Records/MidCitizen Records.

Frontman Adam Weiner has been putting on livestream concerts called “Tough Cookies” at 6 p.m. every Thursday and Sunday on Low Cut Connie’s Facebook and Instagram pages, receiving laudations from critics and incredible support from fans. One such fan, a nurse who enjoys the show with her patients, invited the band to perform a socially distanced concert for frontline workers.

Says Weiner of the event:

It was worth it, and there were many fantastic moments as staff danced and sang along from a distance and patients watched from their windows. Endless thanks to everyone involved in making this happen, and to all our healthcare workers who are working so hard to keep us healthy during this difficult time. One of the first safe socially distanced concerts occurred this week in New Jersey and it is something we will never forget.

The music video for “Stay As Long As You Like” was directed by Adam Weiner himself who describes it as “a love letter to my fans. I miss hugging them.”

The post Watch Low Cut Connie’s New Video for “Stay As Long As You Like” appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/watch-low-cut-connies-new-video-for-stay-as-long-as-you-like/